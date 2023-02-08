Frederick County Courthouse
Buy Now

The Frederick County Courthouse

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Friends of a woman found dead more than three years ago told a jury Wednesday that she was not acting like herself when they last saw her, and called the woman's relationship with her ex-husband “toxic.”

The first day of a nearly two-week murder trial began in the Frederick County Courthouse for Lemuel Lee Roberts, 34, of Winchester, Virginia, who is accused of killing his ex-wife, Kaitlin Nichole Roberts, 31.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel