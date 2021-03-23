A fiery crash on Interstate 70 has snarled traffic between Mount Airy and New Market, police say.
A fuel truck overturned Tuesday afternoon, leading to the closure of all I-70 east- and westbound lanes at the rest area by Mount Airy, Mount Airy Police said in an alert. The crash occurred on I-70 east prior to exit 68, Maryland Department of Transportation's online traffic incident website showed.
Access to I-70 from Md. 27 north and south are closed, police said. Motorists should expect an influx of traffic on local roads and delays for an extended period of time, the alert reads.
Maryland State Police and the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services were on scene.
This is a News-Post news alert. Check back to FrederickNewsPost.com for more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.