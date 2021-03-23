70 crash

Traffic is snarled in both directions due to a fuel truck fire on I-70 between Mt. Airy and New Market.

 Submitted photo

A fiery crash on Interstate 70 has snarled traffic between Mount Airy and New Market, police say.

A fuel truck overturned Tuesday afternoon, leading to the closure of all I-70 east- and westbound lanes at the rest area by Mount Airy, Mount Airy Police said in an alert. The crash occurred on I-70 east prior to exit 68, Maryland Department of Transportation's online traffic incident website showed.

Access to I-70 from Md. 27 north and south are closed, police said. Motorists should expect an influx of traffic on local roads and delays for an extended period of time, the alert reads.

Maryland State Police and the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services were on scene.

This is a News-Post news alert. Check back to FrederickNewsPost.com for more information as it becomes available.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!