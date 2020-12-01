A Frederick County grand jury handed down two indictments of local men, with one facing child porn charges and the other accused of felony assault.
Clayton G. Bolling, 20, of Woodsboro, has been charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography and one count of promoting/distributing child porn, online court records show. He was committed and released from confinement Nov. 13 and indicted Nov. 24.
Police sought charges against Bolling Nov. 2 after finding several images of child pornography on his personal electronic devices and upon learning he sent messages of a sexual nature to middle school-age children through social media, according to charging documents.
A parent reached out to Frederick Police Department Dec. 18, 2019, after discovering their 11-year-old daughter was receiving messages from an unknown user on Instagram, charging documents state. In the messages, police found Bolling attempted to get the child to send him photos. Police further allege Bolling communicated with other middle school-age children on Instagram and tried to obtain nude images from them.
Frederick police learned the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was also investigating Bolling but for sending child porn through Snapchat, charging documents state. Authorities executed a search warrant at Bolling’s residence Oct. 1 and reportedly found several images of child porn on Bolling’s electronic devices.
Bolling has a court date scheduled for Feb. 5 in Frederick County Circuit Court. He didn’t have a defense attorney or phone number listed in court records.
Terrence J. Oney, 40, of Frederick was charged with two counts each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment after allegedly hitting a woman in the head with a gun. He was released on $15,000 bail Nov. 2 and criminally indicted Nov. 20.
Frederick police received numerous calls Oct. 22 regarding a dispute at a residence and responded at about 6:35 p.m. but did not find anyone upon arrival, according to charging documents. Police later spoke to a woman who alleged Oney beat another woman with a handgun and aimed it at her when they went to his residence to try to obtain her belongings.
Earlier that day, one woman went to Oney’s residence to speak with him while the other woman waited in her vehicle, police wrote. The waiting woman heard screaming and ran to the residence, where she reportedly saw Oney striking the other woman in the head with a gun, which he then pointed at her. The women fled, police wrote, and one of them was hospitalized. Police said the injured woman’s eye was cut and bruised, her forehead had a small cut, and she suffered an “open gash” on the top of her head. She told police Oney pulled the gun from his pocket and struck her with it three times, charging documents state.
Oney declined to comment when reached by phone Tuesday. He did not have a defense attorney listed in online court records. Oney has a court date set for Feb. 5.
