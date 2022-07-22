Frederick City Police
Staff file photo by Bill Green

A Hagerstown man was arrested and charged Thursday in connection with a shooting that left two men injured this month, police said.

Raven Justin Cosley, 42, has been charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, according to online court records. He also has three firearm-related charges.

