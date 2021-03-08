A Hagerstown woman is dead after a crash on Interstate 70 westbound near Myersville just before 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Maryland State Police.
Emily Jenkins, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release issued late Monday.
Prior to the crash, traffic congestion was building on I-70, causing vehicles to be nearly stopped on the road, the preliminary investigation found.
“As one of the vehicles approached the slowed traffic, the driver failed to slow or stop their vehicle prior to striking the vehicles ahead,” police wrote.
Jenkins was the occupant of one of those vehicles, according to police, while the occupant of the other vehicle was not injured. Police did not name the driver.
The roadway was closed temporarily but reopened a few hours later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.