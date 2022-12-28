A Maryland State Police helicopter crew helped rescue an injured hiker Tuesday afternoon from a remote part of Maryland Heights, an overlook above the Potomac River, police say.
A 35-year-old woman, whose name was not given, was injured and became stranded on the side of the mountain in sub-freezing temperatures, a news release from state police said.
State police couldn't be reached for comment on the woman's injuries.
At around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, the release said, Washington County first responders went to the overlook, which is across the river from Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, and saw the injured woman on the side of the mountain.
The Potomac Valley Fire Company determined that first responders couldn't use vehicles to reach her and remove her since the side of the mountain was too remote and had dangerous terrain, the release said. A Maryland State Police helicopter was called in to help.
A flight paramedic was lowered to the woman and rescuers, the release said. Once the flight paramedic assessed her injuries, she was put in a Bauman "Screamer Suit" harness and removed from the side of the mountain.
The woman was hoisted about 100 feet into the helicopter, then flown to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown for evaluation and treatment.
