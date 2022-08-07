An Ohio man was killed when he crashed his motorcycle on Interstate 270 in Frederick County on Sunday, police said.
Shawn Vincent Thomas, 44, of Cleveland, was riding as part of a group of motorcyclists north on I-270, Maryland State Police said in a press release.
Thomas’ 2011 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle began to wobble north of Doctor Perry Road, in the Ijamsville area, and he lost control, police said.
Police said Thomas was thrown from the motorcycle as it crashed and he was declared dead at the scene.
State police troopers from the Frederick barrack responded to the crash at about 9 a.m.
The road was closed for about an hour as police investigated.