Downtown Icicles
Shoppers walk along North Market Street as a mix of freezing rain and sleet begins to fall Saturday afternoon.

 Staff photo by Graham Cullen

Maryland State Police's Frederick Barrack implemented a snow emergency plan on highways at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The declaration came ahead of expected icy conditions. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter weather advisory for the area Saturday morning until 7 a.m. Sunday.

Once the snow emergency plan is in effect, Maryland law requires drivers to operate vehicles equipped with snow tires as designated by the manufacturer or equipped with chains, according to the state police. Studded tires are allowed from Nov. 1 through March 31. During a snow emergency, vehicles cannot be parked on snow emergency routes.

Snow, freezing drizzle and sleet are expected in Frederick before 4 p.m. Saturday, according to NWS. More freezing drizzle is likely between 4 and 5 p.m., which is expected to continue into the evening, possibly mixing with sleet after 5. Less than half an inch of snow and sleet accumulation is expected during the daytime Saturday, with less than one-tenth of an inch of ice possible.

Freezing rain is likely Saturday night, possibly mixed with sleet before 9 p.m., with more freezing rain expected between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m., which should reduce to a drizzle. NSW predicts a patchy fog after 11 p.m.

On Sunday, there's a chance of rain before 9 p.m. and a possibility of sleet between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. There's a slight chance of freezing rain and sleet after 5 a.m. Monday. 

Maryland State Police snow emergency routes include:

U.S. Route 15

U.S. Route 15 (Business)

U.S. Route 40

U.S. Route 40 (Alternate)

U.S. Route 340

Md. Route 17

Md. Route 26

Md. Route 27

Md. Route 28

Md. Route 31

Md. Route 75

Md. Route 76

Md. Route 79

Md. Route 80

Md. Route 85

Md. Route 140

Md. Route 144FA

Md. Route 180

Md. Route 194

Interstate 70

Interstate 270

