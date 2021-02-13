Maryland State Police's Frederick Barrack implemented a snow emergency plan on highways at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
The declaration came ahead of expected icy conditions. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter weather advisory for the area Saturday morning until 7 a.m. Sunday.
Once the snow emergency plan is in effect, Maryland law requires drivers to operate vehicles equipped with snow tires as designated by the manufacturer or equipped with chains, according to the state police. Studded tires are allowed from Nov. 1 through March 31. During a snow emergency, vehicles cannot be parked on snow emergency routes.
Snow, freezing drizzle and sleet are expected in Frederick before 4 p.m. Saturday, according to NWS. More freezing drizzle is likely between 4 and 5 p.m., which is expected to continue into the evening, possibly mixing with sleet after 5. Less than half an inch of snow and sleet accumulation is expected during the daytime Saturday, with less than one-tenth of an inch of ice possible.
Freezing rain is likely Saturday night, possibly mixed with sleet before 9 p.m., with more freezing rain expected between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m., which should reduce to a drizzle. NSW predicts a patchy fog after 11 p.m.
On Sunday, there's a chance of rain before 9 p.m. and a possibility of sleet between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. There's a slight chance of freezing rain and sleet after 5 a.m. Monday.
Maryland State Police snow emergency routes include:
U.S. Route 15
U.S. Route 15 (Business)
U.S. Route 40
U.S. Route 40 (Alternate)
U.S. Route 340
Md. Route 17
Md. Route 26
Md. Route 27
Md. Route 28
Md. Route 31
Md. Route 75
Md. Route 76
Md. Route 79
Md. Route 80
Md. Route 85
Md. Route 140
Md. Route 144FA
Md. Route 180
Md. Route 194
Interstate 70
Interstate 270
