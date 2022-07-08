Frederick High School student Justice Fields stood in front of a large screen, a training gun in hand. In front of her, the screen played a simulation of what police officers might experience on the job.
Two people screamed at each other in the simulation. One person, sitting on the floor, held a shotgun.
Fields, watching this unfold, kept the training gun at her side.
Within milliseconds, the person on the screen turned, raised the shotgun and shot a virtual round at Fields.
The screen went black.
“It was a shotgun? I thought it was a tripod,” Fields said.
This was one of the many virtual scenarios Frederick community members got to experience during city police Chief Jason Lando’s inaugural Chief’s Community Advisory Board (CCAB) meeting Wednesday night.
The meeting centered around presentations on constitutional policing — the lawful and ethical framework of policing — and police use of force. Attendees got to experience scenarios that made them decide on whether to shoot someone they perceived as a threat.
Over the course of about six months, Lando and others in the Frederick Police Department cultivated a list of roughly 60 Frederick community members from diverse groups to meet quarterly and act as a bridge between the police and the community. The meetings are for people chosen for the board.
At the end of the initial three-hour meeting, Lando said the meeting exceeded his expectations.
“I didn’t want anyone to come together and just all be in agreement, all think the cops are great all the time,” Lando said. “Part of this is to have tough discussions and educate each other, and I think that that’s what occurred tonight.”
In a separate room, pairs were given training guns modified to be nonfunctional, holding carbon dioxide cartridges instead of bullets. The screen in front of them played out the scenarios to test reactions. If a participant decided to shoot, the person in the scenario would react accordingly.
The scenarios are used for training cadets in the department’s police academy, Lt. Kevin Meyer said.
There are hundreds of different scenarios, Officer Brian Cosgray said, but participants were given simple scenarios during which their only options were whether or not to shoot.
One scenario placed attendees in a situation in which a woman said a man was abusing her and that he had a gun. After some talking, the man disappears behind the corner, then returns with his hand behind his back, acting hostile. With no warning, he pulls a gun out and shoots toward the participant.
Many participants shot the man before he revealed the gun or before they could confirm what was in the man’s hand. Meyer said that in real life, police get “crucified” for doing the same thing.
“Everybody, I think, seemed to have a better respect for some of the situations that we talked about with use of force, and how quickly things can escalate and unfold,” Meyer said.
The group will pick a new topic for the next meeting, which will be held Oct. 10, Lando said.
The executive director of Soul Street, a local collective of Black business owners, Shana Knight said that while she understood the point of the simulation, it was only scratching the surface of reality. There are layers to what make people uneasy, she said.
“If you didn’t grow up in a predominantly Black area or Hispanic area, and you’re coming into a situation like that, is that something that makes you feel nervous?” Knight, a member of the advisory board, said in an interview with the News-Post.
Eric Louérs-Phillips, executive director of public affairs for Frederick County Public Schools, came to the meeting because he felt like he needed to take advantage of the opportunity. Everybody can get a deeper understanding, he said, so they’re not a “Monday morning quarterback.”
Coming to the meeting allowed Louérs-Phillips to get more perspective on what goes into police training, the law behind police policies and the types of situations they deal with, he said.
“It’s really easy to assume what somebody should have done or should not have done in relation to their job or how they could have done it better when you’ve never done that job,” Louérs-Phillips said.
In Lt. John Corbett’s presentation on police use of force, Alareece Collie, pastor at Frederick Seventh-day Adventist Church, said the fact that police are willing to have these conversations and educate community members to build bridges is good.
“Hopefully, it can help to avoid certain things happening in this community,” Collie said.
