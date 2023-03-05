Officers who found a wanted man in a closet in a Frederick apartment on Saturday backed away as they ordered him to drop a knife, but fatally shot the man when he rushed toward one officer, authorities said.
The man "rapidly moved toward one of the officers with the knife held out in front of him," the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division said in a press release on Sunday.
Two officers shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Independent Investigations Division, which, by state law, is handling the investigation.
Authorities have not released the name of the man who was fatally shot or the two officers who shot him.
Frederick police spokeswoman Samantha Long said on Saturday that a white man in his 40s was shot.
The Independent Investigations Division said in the press release that it generally releases those names within 48 hours after an incident in which someone dies after an interaction with police.
The division also generally releases body-camera footage within 14 days, unless investigators need more time, such as for interviews or to let family members see the video first.
The officers involved in Saturday's shooting were wearing body cameras that recorded what happened, the press release said.
Frederick police went to the apartment in the 1500 block of North East Street at about 6:20 p.m. on Saturday.
The press release said officers were trying to find the man because he had an open probation violation warrant.
The officers went to an apartment where they thought he would be. A resident denied that the man was there, but allowed officers to come in and look.
The man was in a bedroom closet and had a knife, the press release said. Officers talked to the man and gave him commands to "drop the knife," the press release said, while they backed away from him into the living room.
"Officers gave multiple commands for the individual to drop the knife," Police Chief Jason Lando said during a brief press conference Saturday night. "He did not."
When the man "rapidly moved toward" one officer, two of the officers shot him, the press release said.
Officers called for EMS help and did CPR on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The press release said a knife was recovered near the man at the scene.
Frederick police guidelines say an officer may only shoot their gun:
- in self-defense from death or serious bodily injury when "nothing less than deadly force is adequate"
- in defense of death or serious bodily injury for another person under the same circumstances
- to apprehend or prevent escape of a convicted felon if the officer has probable cause to believe that if not immediately caught, the person poses a significant threat of death or bodily injury to anyone.