In 2021, The Frederick News-Post published my letter to the editor titled “Time to reform county’s office of sheriff,” extolling the virtues of creating a professional county police department to replace the political office of sheriff.

I felt at the time, and still do, that Frederick County has outgrown this outdated policing model and it does not serve us well.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Well written Mr. Bennett.

Very good proposal. [thumbup]

