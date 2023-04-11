In 2021, The Frederick News-Post published my letter to the editor titled “Time to reform county’s office of sheriff,” extolling the virtues of creating a professional county police department to replace the political office of sheriff.
I felt at the time, and still do, that Frederick County has outgrown this outdated policing model and it does not serve us well.
It wasn’t hard to reach this conclusion after listening to repeated political sniping from Sheriff Chuck Jenkins and his challenger, and Jenkins’ ongoing railing against parts of the county’s population, which he is sworn to protect.
I asked at the time: “Do we really want politics playing a role in day-to-day law enforcement policy?”
Last week, our sheriff was indicted on five counts of conspiring and making false statements to illegally acquire machine guns.
What did Jenkins allegedly receive in return for helping his friend get those machine guns? Political support, of course.
This was not difficult to see coming. Sheriffs are all-powerful constitutional animals. They answer to virtually no one — that is, until they get caught.
It doesn’t have to be this way. We shouldn’t have our county’s top law enforcement officer constantly pandering to their political base, begging for money, pushing back against political enemies and looking for political favors.
It doesn’t matter that Jenkins is a Republican. I’m not naive enough to think a Democrat wouldn’t do the same thing.
I have no idea if the charges will stick. It doesn’t matter. The damage has been done.
While the Maryland Constitution requires each county to have a sheriff, state statutes allow counties and municipalities to form local police departments. This is the path Frederick County needs to start down.
I call on the County Council and county executive to begin studying the costs and benefits of creating a professional county police department.
(1) comment
Well written Mr. Bennett.
Very good proposal. [thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.