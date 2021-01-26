One year in and a program new to Frederick County that seeks to steer young, first-time offenders toward a better path appears to be achieving its aim.
It's been nearly 12 months since local law enforcement agencies partnered with the Department of Juvenile Services (DJS) and Montgomery County-based nonprofit Lead4Life to implement the Juvenile Entry Diversion Initiative, or JEDI program, in Frederick County.
Through the program, police and the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office aim to offer alternatives to juvenile, first-time offenders who are accused of misdemeanor crimes.
In JEDI, a young offender can be held responsible, learn about the consequences of breaking the law, make amends and still keep their record clean, according to Laura Wilt, the juvenile division chief of the state's attorney's office.
“There are a lot of kids who really just make a simple mistake, and this program gives them a chance to keep it just that," said Wilt, who helps make recommendations to the JEDI program.
A juvenile in the program may be directed to provide community service, undergo an intervention, pay restitution, attend a support group or write an apology to the person they wronged.
Those deemed eligible can go through the JEDI program and avoid being charged in court, giving them a chance to start fresh. Youth who are not eligible may include someone who lives outside the county, which makes it difficult to access resources; youth who are already on probation or have a criminal history; or youth who were offered diversion opportunities in the past but were unsuccessful, according to Jess Roberson, community and program associate at the state's attorney's office.
In 2020, after review, 67 cases went to JEDI, while 230 went to DJS. The diversion program typically lasts three months and includes weekly check-ins. Of the 67 cases, 23 have been closed successfully — meaning the juvenile completed the requirements unique to their situation — eight were unsuccessful and others are still open, according to Roberson and Wilt.
Some of the charges juveniles in the program faced included possessing drugs or alcohol, possessing child pornography, runaway charges, driving without a license, second-degree assault, burglary, vehicle theft and destruction of property, Roberson said. Most of the youth they see are teenagers, Roberson said, but they've had some as young as 11.
Police agencies make referrals to the state's attorney's office, which reviews the facts of a case, the juvenile's history, then makes a recommendation to the program coordinator at Lead4Life. Wilt said while there are other diversion opportunities for repeat offenders, Frederick law enforcement wanted to see a program aimed at first-timers.
“We just wanted some kind of effective intervention for our youthful offenders. Too many of these kids are being born and raised in dysfunctional homes and they don’t even have a chance," said Lt. John Corbett, who is the Frederick Police Department liaison to JEDI.
The Special Operations Division he heads includes the school resource officers (SRO), which he said are oftentimes their best connection to the youth. He sees more of a dysfunctional home to prison pipeline than a school to prison pipeline. Corbett said they've found some of the youthful offenders are coming from homes where substance abuse and mental illness are the norm, where they don't have an authority figure to tell them no.
“Just punishing them isn’t going to solve the problem," Corbett said.
FPD referred 10 juveniles to the state's attorney's office for JEDI in 2020. Corbett hopes the youth are successful in the intervention program so they stay out of the criminal justice system now and when they're adults. It's better for the youth, the police and the community, he said. The goal is to "keep kids from getting locked into a lifetime of offending," Corbett said.
Frederick County Sheriff's Office recommended 51 juvenile cases to JEDI in 2020, according to Sgt. Dave Keefer of the SRO unit.
When a deputy encounters a young offender, Keefer considers their case for JEDI, assistant patrol commander Lt. Jason Deater offers a second review and then their recommendation goes to state's attorney's office. Deater oversees the SRO program.
“I kind of wish 15 years ago I had this available to us," Deater said.
