A Jefferson man is being held without bail after he allegedly beat another man with a bat at a Frederick hotel.
Robert Thomas King, 27, of the 33000 block of Jefferson Pike, was charged with first- and second-degree assault, robbery, theft and reckless endangerment, online court records show. A warrant was issued for King’s arrest Feb. 2 and served March 5.
Frederick Police Department responded to a hotel in the 400 block of Prospect Boulevard at about 11:40 p.m. Jan. 17 for an assault, charging documents state. A man bleeding from the face was taken to an area trauma center, where it was learned he suffered numerous injuries, including brain swelling and skull fractures, police wrote.
In the hotel room, police reportedly found blood on furniture, the floor and wall, plus knives and a bullet-shaped object. Crime scene technicians allegedly found court paperwork with King’s name on it inside a bag in the foyer area. Hotel video footage captured King, a woman and the victim entering a hotel stairwell together at about 8:45 p.m.
Police say King left the building in a hurry at about 9:40 p.m. then returned seconds later, holding a long object. Footage reportedly captured King leaving at 10:04 p.m. with the woman while he carried a backpack that looked like the victim’s. Two minutes later, the victim stumbled into the stairwell area bleeding.
King’s phone records and GPS ankle monitor allegedly showed him in the area of the hotel at the time of the assault. He then fled to Florida.
Police reportedly learned from people familiar with the incident that King told them a man knocked on his hotel door, displayed a knife and made sexual comments to the woman who was with King. In response, King allegedly beat the man with a bat, then ran.
There was no attorney listed for King in online court records Monday morning. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 7.
