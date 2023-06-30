Jenkins at courthouse

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins leaves the Edward A. Garmatz United States District Courthouse in Baltimore in April after his initial appearance to face federal gun charges.

 Photo by Danielle E. Gaines / Maryland Matters

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins on Friday again urged a federal judge to sever his trial from that of his co-defendant, whom he argues is using "dangerous" legal strategies that would prejudice a jury against both men.

Jenkins and Robert Krop, a local firearms businessman and co-owner of The Machine Gun Nest shooting range, are both accused of conspiring and making false statements to acquire machine guns. 

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

Please, please, don’t throw me in the briar patch with this nutcase MAGAT faux Attorney who hates Democrats, especially our beloved POTUS Joe Biden who I admire and respect. I was just kidding when I said they were trying to destroy America.

Plumbum
Plumbum

Quote:

”Instead, he argues, "it was Krop who was driving this train, without any input from Jenkins."

This is concerning that the sheriff, a law enforcement official, is reducing to accept accountability. It’s his law enforcement department - Krop doesn’t have the authority to make or force a deputy or deputies or command staff attend / participate in a demonstration. That’s the responsibility of the sheriff. Period

Plumbum
Plumbum

Quote:

”In his filing Friday, Jenkins wrote that the government had failed to prove the sheriff stood to gain anything from the alleged conspiracy.”

One doesn’t have to “gain” anything to be engaged in / guilty of conspiracy.

Trumpkins’s lawyer is making moot statements in their filings. The court will not acknowledge those statements.

Plumbum
Plumbum

Quote:

”It also alleges that Jenkins received political support from Krop in return for signing the law letters, but does not specify what that support was.”

Political support is a very broad term. Merely putting a campaign sign in your front yard, or a bumper sticker on your car - is considered political support.

Lin3bru

So wait... what does this have to do with Jan 6th . Lol . Nothing .... that doesn't say this was for political reasons at all🙄🙄

Treva B
Treva B

@Lin3bruYou would have had to read the article to understand the political reasons.

