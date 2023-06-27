Krop Leaving Courthouse
Buy Now

Robert Krop holds wife Stephanie’s hand as they and Krop’s brother, Andrew Krop, left, and Krop’s attorney, former Maryland gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, leave the Edward A. Garmatz U.S. District Courthouse in Baltimore following Robert Krop’s initial court appearance on machine gun charges in April.

 Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

A federal judge on Tuesday soundly rejected more than a dozen pretrial motions from Robert Krop, the Frederick County businessman who is facing charges alongside Sheriff Chuck Jenkins for allegedly conspiring and making false statements to acquire machine guns. 

Krop's attorney, former Maryland delegate and gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, filed with the court 107 pages containing 19 motions last month. He asked the court to dismiss all charges against his client and attacked the prosecution for what he argued was a factually inaccurate case. 

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription