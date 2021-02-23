A local teenager accused of stabbing three people in the back this month in the city of Frederick has been arrested.
Two stabbings occurred along the Golden Mile and one in an apartment complex not far from there, according to Frederick Police Department Lt. Andrew Alcorn. The teen didn't know the victims — all of whom have been released from the hospital — and didn't rob them.
“It was not a robbery, he was just stabbing them," Alcorn said.
Since the teen is being charged as a juvenile, his name is not being released. His specific age is also not being released.
Frederick officers Shawn Fernholz and Marlon Alvarez on Sunday saw a juvenile near where the stabbings occurred and found him wearing similar clothing to what witnesses described, according to a statement from FPD. Alcorn said the officers spoke with the juvenile and got his name. Based on the information officers obtained from their conversation, and subsequent research, police were able to secure a search warrant for his residence. Evidence gathered there — coupled with the results of police questioning at FPD headquarters — led to charges. Police said the teen was taken into custody without incident.
He is being held at a juvenile detention facility.
The juvenile is accused of stabbing a 61-year-old man at a bus stop on South McCain Drive Feb. 6, stabbing a man at Prospect Hall Apartments Feb. 17, and most recently, stabbing a juvenile Saturday at 1025 W. Patrick St., according to police. All were stabbed in the back. The first and most recent stabbings occurred during the daytime, while the apartment stabbing happened at night, Alcorn said.
FPD said the public's involvement helped lead to the arrest.
The stabbings are not the only violent crimes to have occurred recently in the city. A teenage boy was shot Sunday in the 900 block of Mosby Drive and later released from the hospital. A shooting on Pendleton Court Feb. 9 sent one person to the hospital.
Alcorn said he's confident the shootings are not related, but previously said in both cases it appears the victims and shooters knew one another.
The stabbings and shootings happened in the same month that FPD reported a five-year low violent crime rate for 2020. Alcorn, who has 13 years of experience with the department, said the recent rash of violence is not normal for the city during the chilly months.
“Especially at this time of year, it’s very unusual for us to see this spike in aggravated assaults, in my experience," he said.
(4) comments
I'm wondering if this cowardly act of a juvenile stabbing three people in the back, and not robbing them, was some kind of initiation into a gang. If so, maybe the new city police chief will do something about gangs in his jurisdiction. Huh Pb?
Marvelous work officers and FPD! Keep it going!
I hope this arrest leads to a conviction.
We hoped the same thing both times Trump was Impeached.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.