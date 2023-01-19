AUTO-THEFTS
Prince George’s County police said they found a USB cord on the floor of a recovered Kia vehicle that had been reported stolen. Detectives believe the USB cord was used to hot-wire and steal the vehicle, police said.

 Courtesy of the Prince George's County Police Department

Area police are warning car owners of a TikTok challenge that is inspiring car thieves to target Hyundai and Kia vehicles by exploiting a manufacturing defect that allows them to easily be hot-wired with a USB phone charger cord.

The trend, amplified in instructional videos on the social media platform TikTok, is not new, but law enforcement officials say they are seeing an uptick in thefts.

