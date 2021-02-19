The next chief of the Frederick Police Department hails from Pittsburgh and brings with him more than 20 years of law enforcement experience.
Jason Lando was nominated by Mayor Michael O’Connor and confirmed by the Board of Aldermen in a closed meeting Friday morning — nearly one year after former chief Ed Hargis retired.
Lando has spent his entire career with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police in the city where he was born and raised. He is currently commander of the narcotics and vice unit. Before entering law enforcement, he worked as a flight paramedic.
Lando competed against Chief Cleveland Spruill of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, in Georgia, as finalists for the position. A citizens committee vetted the applicants for chief and then a committee of the city’s leadership team narrowed the candidates down further.
During a virtual public meeting in January, Lando described himself as someone who helped turn around the police and community relationship in Pittsburgh when he was commander of the zone 5 police station. He’s promoted training officers to understand implicit bias and racism, and teaches such lessons to companies in his side business, DBA Training Solutions.
He previously said he’d like to have a civil affairs team in Frederick to work with protest groups to ensure demonstrations occur peacefully. Lando also said he would support a youth connections program to build relationships between police and children.
(5) comments
As I said, Frederick would never have a Black police chief. Qualifications does not matter.
Cool. Whoever would have been picked, it's difficult to make decisions when half the people hate you for it. Take a stand! We will see if it works out in a few years...
Interesting his start date in March 3. Lando has no allegiance to Frederick. Just 22 days ago he was being interviewed for Chief in Miami. Watch the recording starting at 02:41. He will bail as soon as something better comes along. Disgraceful how Michael O'Connor ignored qualified candidates within the FPD. They deserve better.
https://www.miaminewtimes.com/news/finalists-interviewed-for-miami-police-chief-2021-11824925
His entire two-decade police career was in *one* place. That doesn't seem flighty to me.
Who do you believe would have been a better pick?
exciting!
