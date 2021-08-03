Colton Kramer, 6, jumps out of Trooper 3 Tuesday during National Night Out at the Natelli Family YMCA. National Night Out featured safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events and various activities to enhance relationships between the community and law enforcement.
As the Maryland State Police Trooper 3 helicopter whirred to a stop on a green field Tuesday night, an Urbana youngster eyeing the chopper repeated one phrase over and over.
"That is so cool," 3-year-old AJ Lapsansky said.
Tony Lapsansky clutched his son to his chest as they waited for the signal from police to approach. It was their family's first time attending National Night Out, an event where law enforcement agencies, fire companies and community members come together for games, food, chit chat and educational opportunities up close with emergency responders.
K9 demonstrations, police vehicles, fire trucks and more drew the attention of hundreds of people to various locations across Frederick County Tuesday. Outside the Natelli Family YMCA, state police troopers and Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies mingled among the crowd.
"It just allows us to interact a lot more closely with the community," FCSO Lt. Jeremy Holler said.
Tucker Frizen, 3, sits on a fire engine Tuesday during National Night Out at Carrollton Park. National Night Out featured safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, and various activities to enhance relationships between the community and law enforcement. Frizen is fascinated with police officers and decided to wear his own uniform to show his support.
Hayley Ellis, 9, places a police sticker on her shirt during the National Night Out at Carrollton Park in Frederick on Tuesday. National Night Out featured safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events and various activities to enhance relationships between the community and law enforcement.
From left, Hayley Ellis, 9, Brooklyn Ellis, 8, and Ava Ellis, 4, visit with Officer Jansson Tuesday during National Night Out at Carrollton Park. National Night Out featured safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events and various activities to enhance relationships between the community and law enforcement.
Tucker Frizen, 3, and Claire Frizen, 7, try on firefighter’s hats during the National Night Out at Carrollton Park on Tuesday. National Night Out featured safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events and various activities to enhance relationships between the community and law enforcement.
Katina Zentz
Holler helped organize the sheriff's office event after the COVID-19 pandemic caused police agencies across the county to cancel their National Night Out events last year. He viewed Tuesday's occasion as another chance to put a more "personal touch" on policing in a laid-back environment.
State police pilot Craig Renier was glad to see the public in a different light than he's used to — most days, he sees them at their worst. He estimated about 80 percent of Trooper 3's calls are for medical emergencies.
"We just love having the community see us and what we do for them," Renier said. Plus, he added, it's nice to see people smile.
Roughly 10 miles north of the Y, members of the Frederick Police Department gathered in Carrollton Park for their National Night Out. Families were quickly drawn to Sgt. Rebecca Carrado and 2-year-old black lab Nevada.
"This is Nevada's first big event," Carrado said. The four-legged member of the force came to Frederick to help comfort victims, police and serve as a calming presence in Carrado's work as sergeant of the outreach unit.
"Nights like this are really important for our community to get together, to show support to each other, connect, create really good resources," Carrado said.
It didn't take long for Carrado to be recognized by Lincoln Elementary School students who've come to know her as their school resource officer.
Three-year-old Tucker Frizen, donning a police costume, made a beeline for Nevada. His sisters Claire, 7, and Lily, 12, met Carrado through school.
Claire said police officers like Carrado are "there to guide you if you need help."
"Their jobs are to protect people around us in our communities," Lily added.
Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller
[thumbup][thumbup]National Night Out is the best way to bring the kids, civilians, and Law Enforcement together. I ran several National Night Nights out with the cooperation of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office and the Fire Service. I had tables full of pamphlets for kids, we had prizes, food, and even a remote radio show. National Night Out is without a doubt how to bring both sides together. If the Police are Defunded people will lose because "Police will be gone".
Thanks to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, Maryland State Police, and the Fire Service for participating.
