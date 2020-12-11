William and Judith Moore devoted much of their lives to fostering growth in young minds.
Bill was a retired high school math teacher and union activist. Judy retired from Girl Scouts, where she started out as a volunteer leader for her daughter Shannon’s Brownie troop.
Born in Massachusetts — but a California resident for many years — Judy met Bill while attending Hood College and student teaching. The couple married in 1966, raised three children and became grandparents to six. They were excited about the autumn chapter of their lives and planned to downsize their home.
Bill, 80, and Judy, 77, were found deceased in their Sabillasville home Dec. 4. Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said the official cause of death has yet to be determined, but preliminary investigation found carbon monoxide poisoning may have been a factor, according to spokesperson Todd Wivell.
Shannon Moore found her parents when she and a realtor were coming over to offer advice on how to sell the house.
Shannon now wants her parents to be remembered for how they lived, not how they died.
“They were the kind of parents that always welcomed your friends and were interested in your lives and happy to see you,” she told the News-Post.
Bill attended Frederick High School, where he befriended a future senator, Ron Young. They had math and science classes together before graduating in 1958.
“Bill grew up on a farm. I lived in town,” Young wrote in an email. “One thing we joked about was that neither of us drank, so we didn’t get invited to a lot of parties. One Friday we were invited to one but were told not to come if we didn’t bring a bottle. We showed up and each had a bottle of 7 Up. Everyone just shook their heads.”
Young had just seen Bill and Judy last month. He remembers Bill for his sense of humor and love for students, not dissimilar to former teacher Gary Brennan’s memories of him.
Brennan got to know Bill through the Frederick County Teachers Association. He taught at Governor Thomas Johnson High School. Bill taught at his alma mater, Frederick High. Brennan became involved in the union in the 1990s and served on committees with Bill, who was already a past president when they met.
“When I was president of the union, I would go to him for advice on lots of issues,” Brennan recalled. “I think he really wanted to be remembered as someone who helped strengthen the teachers union and collective bargaining in Frederick County.”
Shannon said her father took pride in the contracts he negotiated and hoped they would be his legacy. That passion for improving lives, she said, extended to his relationships with students. When he ran into former students around town, they remembered him, and he them. Dad was always willing to spend time with someone who was struggling, Shannon said.
Judy shared Bill’s commitment to the community.
Middletown resident Marusia Zearfoss’ first Girl Scout memory of Judy is of camping, or rather, an invitation to camp. When Zearfoss’ daughter was gearing up to join scouts, nearly 40 years ago, Judy invited them to a scout camping trip.
That offer to join them camping was the start of a years-long friendship. In Judy, Zearfoss saw someone who cared about turning young girls into leaders and showing them new experiences.
“She was an incredible role model for the girls,” Zearfoss said. “Always upbeat, always looking for creative ways to do things.”
Judy became a field services director for Girl Scouts in Pennsylvania. She ensured troops had the knowledge and support they needed. Zearfoss described her and Bill as behind-the-scenes workers who never sought the limelight. Zearfoss’ husband Craig worked with Bill.
“She and Bill were wonderful people. They touched so many people … him through teaching, her through scouts,” Zearfoss said. “They left such a legacy to the people in this county.”
As news of their deaths has spread, former Girl Scouts reached out to Shannon to say how much Judy meant to them. She’s still hearing from people — some she didn’t know — whose lives were impacted by Bill and Judy. And even after their passing, they’re changing lives.
Though Shannon is waiting for the official cause of death to come from the medical examiner’s office, she knows her parents had a generator running after they lost power. The daughter suspects that was the reason for elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the house.
Fearful for others who might die from carbon monoxide poisoning, Shannon took to social media and reminded people to check their carbon monoxide detectors. A friend’s mother read Shannon’s post and reinstalled the detector she’d taken down temporarily. Not long after, the alarm sounded, and she aired out the house. Shannon is grateful her friend’s family is OK.
“I don’t want anybody else to have to go through this,” she said.
