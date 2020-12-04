A school resource officer who's made a big impression in a short amount of time is a local American Legion post's pick for law enforcement officer of the year, according to the Frederick Police Department.
American Legion Francis Scott Key Post 11 named FPD Officer First Class Willie Buntley, 36, its 2020-2021 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, the department announced Friday. With the award, Buntley will be considered for state Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.
"The award recognizes an officer of the agency for continued exhibition of going above and beyond the assigned job role, whether on or off duty," the announcement reads.
Buntley has been with FPD for nearly two years, first serving on a patrol squad, and before that, he worked in the Rockville Police Department and as an officer in Birmingham, Alabama.
“Being new to the force, and to the community, Frederick has been great to me,” Buntley said. “I’ve just tried to go above and beyond for the youth and the adults to show them that living a positive lifestyle is a good way to go.”
In addition to Buntley's regular police duties, he is a school resource officer at Monocacy Elementary School. In February, after noticing a child was afraid of being picked on at school for having duct taped glasses, Buntley and other officers got the student a new pair of specs.
In June, when Buntley met a man who is homeless and learned he couldn't find clothes in his size through charity organizations, the officer bought clothes for him. Buntley has also used some of his personal money to donate baby supplies to families in his neighborhood.
In March of 2019, Buntley helped save a woman whose home caught fire, for which he and a squad mate received the Life Saving Award.
“It’s not about the awards or the publicity,” Buntley said in a statement. “Because with or without that you’re going to get the same friendly guy I’ve always been.”
A ceremony to honor Buntley is scheduled for May, subject to COVID-19 rules in place at the time.
Well deserved Recognition!! [thumbup][thumbup]
