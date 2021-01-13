A man previously employed by two Frederick businesses and captured in images at the U.S. Capitol riot was arrested Wednesday on a federal warrant.
The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department arrested Nicholas Rodean, according to spokesman and Officer Sean Hickman. Rodean was charged with one count each of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without law authority; knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on capitol grounds; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the capitol buildings, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He was arrested in Washington, D.C.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation learned that several news outlets identified Rodean, and the agency also found social media mentions of him being involved in the riot, according to an FBI statement shared by the U.S. Department of Justice. The FBI then confirmed his identity.
The photos of Rodean in the Capitol depict a “unique attire and a clear view of the individual’s face,” the FBI special agent wrote. He was photographed in the building wearing a red hat with “Trump” emblazoned on the front and carrying a large flag with the words, “Trump is my president.”
An attorney representing Rodean called the FBI Washington field office Jan. 8 to say Rodean wished to turn himself in to law enforcement, the FBI statement reads. The Baltimore Sun reported Rodean did turn himself in and was released until his trial, but Hickman could not confirm this to the News-Post.
Contact information for Rodean could not be found in an online court case database. Rodean’s attorney, Charles Burnham, wrote in an email he did not wish to comment Wednesday night.
A Frederick business, Navistar Direct Marketing, fired Rodean after he was identified in photos from the insurrection while wearing a work badge. Navistar said in a Facebook post that “...any employee demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others will no longer have an employment opportunity with Navistar Direct Marketing.”
Glory Doughnuts & Diner, also in Frederick, revealed Rodean was a former employee of theirs as well.
“He is a former weekend employee of ours whom was let go last February,” a Glory Doughnuts Facebook post states. “We are shocked, saddened, and do not stand by this. This is not American. This is not patriotic.”
Rodean is one of at least nine Marylanders arrested following the Jan. 6 unrest in Washington, D.C., according to public Metro police records last updated Jan. 11. The Maryland residents arrested for “unrest-related” causes that day and the following day included people ranging in age from 16 to 43, with the most common charges being violating curfew and unlawful entry. One man, arrested in the U.S. Capitol visitor center, was charged with carrying a firearm on Capitol grounds and possessing a large capacity ammunition feeding device, among other offenses, according to police records.
Metro PD acknowledged the arrest report is preliminary and may change. Police defined an arrest as unrest-related “...if it was a curfew violation where a person refused to return home despite receiving a warning, and/or if the person committed another arrestable offense in a public space or due to unlawful entry of a private space, co-located with or near in time or place to demonstrations going on in the city at the time, and appearing clearly or likely linked to the civil unrest in the city.”
(6) comments
Where is the thug terrorist's mugshot? Why isn't it on display in the article? I'm sure the feds can supply it. Double standards in every way. Smh
Good point, Treva!
Felony charges should be brought against all those who broke into the Capitol. That message has to be sent to others who consider attacks on the government.
This is what happens when Trump is allowed by his enablers to poison the minds of impressionable people with impunity. This kid got sucked into and trapped in the alternate reality Trump manifested by all his lies. Trump owns this kid’s pain. I hope some of these families are able to sue Trump for ruining their lives. MAGA.
Wasn't this in the paper last week?
Nope. Last week the story was him being fired. This week the story is him being arrested.
