A recent rash of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles has local law enforcement on the lookout for the culprits.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office and Frederick Police Department both reported a rise in calls for missing catalytic converters. Catalytic converters, which are used to control a vehicle's exhaust emissions, contain precious metals like platinum and can be fairly easy to remove, sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell said. That can make them attractive to thieves.
"We are aware of the uptick in catalytic converter thefts in Frederick County, and our skilled Frederick County Sheriff's Office detectives are deep into investigating these crimes," Wivell wrote in an email Thursday.
While FCSO could not offer a specific number of thefts being investigated, Frederick police said they were aware of 15 incidents dating back to mid-October in the city.
"For this time of year, this is a much higher number than we usually see," Lt. Andrew Alcorn wrote in an email Thursday. "I wouldn’t specifically call it a spike, but I can say we believe this is all related to the same criminal pattern or series, perpetrated by the individual(s)."
Alcorn said investigators had not identified a geographical pattern among the thefts, but found the three most targeted vehicles were Toyota, Honda and Ford makes. Privately owned vehicles in residential areas and commercially owned vehicles have been affected.
Alcorn recommends owners park their vehicles in areas with video surveillance if it is possible to do so.
Anyone with information about catalytic converter thefts in FCSO's jurisdiction can contact Deputy 1st Class Joshua Stears at 301-600-6403. City police can be reached at 301-600-2100.
