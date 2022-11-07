Urbana High School was put on a "hold" status Monday morning after a person identifying themself as a reporter mistook the local school for one with the same name in Illinois that received shooting and bomb threats, according to Frederick County Public Schools.
An email message from the school system explains why the school was put on a "hold" status, which requires that the staff and students to clear the hallways, but allows teachers to continue instruction as usual.
At around 9:40 a.m., the email said, the front office received a call from a person who identified themselves as a reporter. The reporter was calling to confirm a shooting at Urbana High School.
The school's administration was alerted, and the administration asked the front office to confirm the location of where the reporter believed the shooting was, since there was no shooting at the high school in Frederick County, the email said.
The reporter said they had incorrect information and was trying to contact a school in Illinois, the email said.
According to a press release from the Urbana Police Department in Champaign, Illinois, an unknown person called Urbana High School in Illinois and threatened to kill students by shooting them at the school. The caller also mentioned a pipe bomb.
Urbana Middle School in Illinois also received similar threats, the release said.
For the next hour, the high school in Illinois received several calls from a man and woman with similar "terroristic threats," the release said. It was immediately put on lockdown, and classes at the high school and middle school were canceled for the remainder of the day.
No one in Illinois was hurt, according to the News-Gazette, a newspaper in Champaign, Illinois.
At Urbana High School in Frederick County, all students were accounted for and the "hold" status was lifted.
