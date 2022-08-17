Hadi Akkad and Edward Walsh Vaughan were indicted by a federal grand jury in Texas on July 13 on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to court documents. The indictments were in U.S. District Court in the Eastern District in Sherman, Texas.
Also indicted were Gina Ellingsen, Sean Lynch, Jill Hall Mandichak and Katherine Nguyen. Hall Mandichak is a Loudoun County resident and photographer who owns the Love Runs Wild photography company, according to the company’s website.
Akkad is the CEO of Flying Ace Farm Distillery and Brewery. The company, whose name is a reference to Akkad’s grandfather, a World War II pilot, opened last year. The brewery, which includes a replica of a F4U Corsair fighter plane by the brew tanks, is on a 55-acre farm off Taylorstown Road in Lovettsville.
“We purchased top-notch equipment,” Akkad told the Loudoun Times-Mirror in a story about the brewery in April of last year. “Everything we purchased is the best you can buy.”
Vaughan owns Earth Brew, a bottled water company, and The Winery at Droumavalla Farm. The properties total 183 acres and are on Limestone Road in Leesburg.
Droumavalla is the name of the Vaughan family farm in Ireland, Vaughan told the Times-Mirror in a March article. The story was about part of the property being used for a 38,000-square-foot venue for large-scale events. He said he also had plans to grow hemp on the property.
“We are excited and we look forward to giving the people in Loudoun a place to go that is amazing,” said Vaughan, who purchased the property with his wife, Lisa Vaughan, in 2014. “Our intention is to work the land for everything it can produce.”
The Droumavalla Farm, Earth Brew, and The Flying Ace have a combined tax value of roughly $4 million, according to county land records. They are on a list of assets the government is seeking to seize form Akkad and Vaughan.
Attorneys based in Texas representing Vaughan, Akkad and Hall Mandichak did not respond to calls and emails as of Monday afternoon.
The alleged fraud involved Ashburn-based Electronic Transactions System Corp. Vaughan was ETS' president and Akkad was executive vice president. The indictments describe the company as a middleman communicating credit card transaction information between banks and merchants.
The company’s LinkedIn profile says it formed in 1994 and describes it as an “innovator” with the “latest technologies to service and enable all merchants with the most comprehensive processing solutions.”
The indictments said the defendants used the company to overcharge processing fees involving about 7,000 clients and nearly 87 million transactions.
“The defendants falsely represented to ETS merchant clients that ETS utilized a transparent pricing structure called ‘Interchange-Plus’ pricing, wherein the merchant clients would be charged the Interchange fees plus an ETS-specific markup fee,” the indictments said. “In reality, knowing that the Interchange fees would not be questioned or challenged, the defendants embedded an additional markup within the Interchange fees. Such markup was never disclosed to merchant clients beforehand and was never shown on the account or billing statements.”
Among the alleged victims was the city of Sherman, Texas, about 70 miles north of Dallas. The city was allegedly overcharged by about $34,000.
The alleged fraud allowed Vaughan to earn $13.3 million in bonuses between 2013 and 2018, with Akkad earning $4.9 million in the same time period, the indictments said. The men allegedly used the money to buy aircrafts, luxury cars and land, including the properties.
When the company was sold for $170 million in 2018, the indictments said, Vaughan received $107 million and Akkad received $33 million.
Company employees were paid to keep quiet about the alleged scheme, according to the indictments. For example, Hall Mandichak received $200,000 in payments in addition to her regular salary, the indictment said.
While generous in paying employees, court records describe Vaughan as violent. Among the allegations included in a motion filed by federal prosecutors seeking to deny release for Vaughan:
- Seven female employees were identified by authorities as having been sexually assaulted or harassed by Vaughan.
- A former ETS executive said he kept a pistol in his desk because he said Vaughan used steroids and he feared Vaughan would attack him if he learned the executive had spoken with authorities.
- Multiple employees said Vaughan pulled a gun on a process server and the woman confirmed to police that the incident happened.
“While Vaughan is not on trial for this conduct per se, a pattern of pressuring, harassing, and intimidating witnesses is significant information that squarely falls within (Vaughan’s) ‘history and personal characteristics’ and ‘personal character,’” the motion, filed by U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston, says.
In asking Judge Amos Louis Mazzant III not to release Vaughan on bond, prosecutors said Vaughan is dangerous and a flight risk. They said that if convicted, he faces 15 to 20 years imprisonment. They said he didn’t disclose at least $50 million in income to investigators and owns planes.
“He has substantial financial wealth, personal aircraft, and international business ties — all red flags for flight risk,” prosecutors said. “In addition, Vaughan’s failure to fully disclose his financials, and his prior treatment of ETS employees, suggests that he is a risk to obstruct justice.”
Online records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons show, however, Vaughan was released on Aug. 12.