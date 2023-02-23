FCSO cruiser
Buy Now
Photo from Frederick County Sheriff's Office

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has seen a 31% increase in major violent and property crimes in 2022, police said.

The biggest increase was in thefts, while homicide, robbery, motor vehicle theft and arson all went down in 2022, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

graphic code:

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription