A man accused of sexually abusing a minor was arrested in a Hagerstown hotel on Thursday, police said
Ronald Joseph Babco Jr., 34, was charged with one count of sex abuse of a minor, according to a news release from the Frederick Police Department. Court records list his hometown as Frederick.
U.S. Marshals assisted in the arrest, the release said. Babco is in custody and being held without bail.
Court records did not list an attorney for him as of Friday afternoon.
On May 29, city police were notified of a possible sex offense with a juvenile victim, the release said. With the assistance of Child Protective Services, city police Detective Rebecca Skelly conducted an investigation and identified Babco.
A warrant for his arrest was issued, the release said.
On June 27, detectives found Babco in downtown Frederick. When detectives tried to arrest him, he fled in his silver Chevrolet sedan, city police spokesman Allen Etzler said.
Detectives did not pursue since with heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic, it wouldn’t be safe, Etzler said.
