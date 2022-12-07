A Frederick man is accused in an indictment of stealing money and lottery tickets from a gas station, then trying to cash in winning lottery tickets, authorities said.

Ranel Marcelino Castro, 24, was charged with second- and fourth-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property totaling over $1,000, and theft totaling between $1,500 and $25,000, according to a news release from the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel