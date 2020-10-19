Following a chase on Interstate 70, Baltimore County police arrested a Bethesda man and charged him in connection to a robbery Sunday night at the CVS pharmacy on South Jefferson Street in Frederick.
Lencho Abdalla Usman faces five separate charges, including armed robbery, theft between $1,500 and $10,000 and theft under $100, according to a press release from the Frederick Police Department.
At 7:23 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the CVS on South Jefferson for a report of an armed robbery, the release said.
The suspect had fled by the time officers arrived. But police were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle on I-70 and initiated a pursuit. The pursuit was eventually terminated for safety reasons, police said.
Shortly thereafter, the suspect was taken into custody by Baltimore County police and transported back to Frederick to face charges, Frederick police said.
Usman was ordered held without bail after a hearing Monday.
(3) comments
blm!
I think the FNP is racist because almost all of the mugshots they publish are of Black or Hispanic perps. They should only publish mug shots that reflect the percentage of that community with the overall population. After that, no photo. (sarcasm alert).
[ninja]
You're not saying they publish a disproportional percentage of minority mugshots, are you? Say it ain't so!!
