Frederick Police
Staff file photo by Bill Green

Frederick police said they arrested a man involved in an October fatal motorcycle crash in Frederick that killed one woman and seriously injured another person.

Ja'Kwon Howard, 23, of Frederick, was riding a 2022 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle on the afternoon of Oct. 6, 2022, in the area of Hillcrest Drive and Consett Place in Frederick when he hit a 2012 Ford F-150 truck, police said.

