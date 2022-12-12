Frederick Police
Staff file photo by Bill Green

A Gaithersburg man arrested Friday is accused of firing a gun along the Golden Mile, then fleeing through a 700-yard-long underground waterway, police say.

Gervon William Norris, 29, was charged with multiple firearms counts, including illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and having a handgun on their person, online court records show.

