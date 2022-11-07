A Frederick man was charged Sunday with assaulting two sheriff's deputies who were trying to help him while he had a panic attack, police said.

Eliseo Escano, 27, was charged with two counts each of second-degree assault of law enforcement and second-degree assault, according to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Escano was also charged with resisting and interfering with arrest.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel