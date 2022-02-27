A Frederick man is facing multiple charges for allegedly taking two young children from their home, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Wade Schultz, 40, is being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center and faces two counts of abducting children under 12, as well as kidnapping, false imprisonment, home invasion, burglary, trespassing and assault.
The children have returned to their family.
Deputies responded to a call about an abduction in the 8200 block of Reich’s Ford Road at about 3:45 p.m., according to a press release. In the release, the sheriff’s office alleges Schultz entered the home, forcefully removed the children and drove away with them. Police dispatchers notified deputies that the father of the children was in pursuit.
In the release, the sheriff’s office says Schultz eventually stopped in a nearby business parking lot and, after deputies approached, he got out of his car and opened the backdoor to bring out a Rottweiler dog, which he held by his side. After discussing with Schultz and the children’s father that Schultz has no relation or rights to them, deputies arrested Schultz.
“The attempted abduction was quickly resolved, and the children were expeditiously and safely reunited with their family,” Lt. Jason Deater, FCSO Patrol Operations assistant commander, said in the release.
(9) comments
The prior comments are so immature.
This is an extremely frightening event. It’s a Saturday, your home doing your thing in the comfort of your home, and this animal, unacquainted to the family, barges in and forcefully takes the kids. What a nightmare. Total nightmare. The family will never be the same, think about it - the kids will be 16 yrs old before the parents ever allow them to stay home alone.
I’m so glad this was quickly resolved.
~ Plums
Plumpbutt Feb 27, 2022 7:49pm
"The prior comments are so immature."
Said as if you were the epitome of maturity. [lol]
NBC 4 did a real news story. Yesterday.
I hope there's a follow up to this, I can think a several questions that could be answered.
Mug shot? We need to put a face to the crime.
Agreed. And, with no indication of this guy's race, I'd like to see the usual trolls call you a racist this time.
[thumbup].....and it's so funny to watch and they never know how ignorant they appear to be.
We should call for the mug shot every time.
He is Caucasian
Great job FCSO! Right, Pb?
