A Frederick man died after his Mercedes-Benz went off the road Wednesday night and hit a tree near Thurmont, police said.
Kenneth Warren Stely, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
Police said excessive speed, negligent driving and alcohol were factors in the crash, the release said. Deputies will continue to investigate.
At around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff's office responded to the 13700 block of Tower Road, west of Thurmont, for a single-vehicle crash, the release said.
Stely was driving north on Tower Road in his 2000 Mercedes-Benz when the car went off the road and hit a tree, the release said.
Stely was the only person in the vehicle.
