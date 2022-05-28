A motorcyclist died Friday after a head-on collision on Fingerboard Road at Baker Valley Road in Frederick, police said.
The operator of the motorcycle, a man, died at the scene of the crash, according to a Maryland State Police press release. The identity of the man, who is not from Maryland, is being withheld until the next of kin is notified, MSP spokesman Ron Snyder said.
No other injuries were sustained in the crash, officials said in the release.
According to the release, a Dodge Charger was traveling west on Fingerboard Road, near Buckeystown Park, when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The driver veered into the eastbound lanes and crashed head-on with a motorcycle.
Troopers from the MSP Frederick barracks responded to a report of a multi-vehicle crash shortly after 12:15 p.m., the release said.
A preliminary investigation of the crash determined weather may have played a part in the driver losing control of the vehicle, the release said. A thunderstorm swept through the area early Friday afternoon at about the time of the crash. Impaired driving and speed were not factors.
Fingerboard Road was closed for about three hours after the crash, but Snyder said the roadway was open as of 3:45 p.m.
There is still an ongoing investigation, but no citations have been issued as of Friday afternoon, according to Snyder.