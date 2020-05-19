A 20-year-old was flown to the shock trauma center in Baltimore after sheriff’s deputies said he crashed an ATV or dirt bike in northern Frederick County late Tuesday morning.
While investigators believe the w, sheriff’s deputies were not alerted to the incident until after the injured man, identified by sheriff’s deputies as Marcus Green, had left the scene, according to Taylor Clarke, a spokeswoman for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
Green arrived at a doctor’s office in the Whittier neighborhood of Frederick shortly after the crash and the doctor called for emergency medical personnel after learning about the nature of Green’s injuries, Clarke said.
Investigators do not believe Green was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but further information regarding the nature and extent of his injuries remained unavailable Tuesday afternoon.
Green was flown by a Maryland State Police helicopter to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of injuries that were ultimately deemed not to be life-threatening, Clarke said.
Sheriff’s officer personnel were still investigating what led up to the crash, which only involved a single vehicle. Anyone who witnessed the crash or who can otherwise held sheriff’s deputies with their investigation should call Sgt. Michael Ochoa at 301-600-1046.
(1) comment
"While investigators believe the w, sheriff’s deputies were not alerted to the incident until after the injured man, identified by sheriff’s deputies as Marcus Green, had left the scene, according to Taylor Clarke, a spokeswoman for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office."
Anyone know what the W is?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.