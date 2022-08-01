Frederick City Police
Buy Now
Staff file photo by Bill Green

Police are investigating the death of a man found in a Frederick hotel room in mid-July, according to a police spokesman.

On July 14 around 2:30 p.m., Frederick Police Department officers found a man unconscious in a hotel room in the 900 block of West Patrick Street, according to city police spokesman Allen Etzler.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel