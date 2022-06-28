A man was found dead early Tuesday morning outside a business on the Golden Mile, police said.
At around 6:47 a.m, the Frederick Police Department responded to a call of a man laying on the ground outside 66 Waverly Drive, city police spokesman Allen Etzler said. When police arrived, they found the man unresponsive, he said.
Police called a medical examiner to the scene who declared the man dead, Etzler said.
Police don’t suspect suspicious activity surrounding the man’s death, Etzler said.
