A Frederick man died after he was hit by a vehicle on the Golden Mile on Sunday, police said.
Jason Arias, 33, was crossing West Patrick Street at Willowdale Drive when he was hit, Frederick police said in a press release on Wednesday. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
