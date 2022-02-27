A man was shot and killed inside a Mount Airy home Sunday morning, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 11 a.m. to a home in the 13200 block of Penn Shop Road, a busy street in a quiet neighborhood, after reports of a shooting.
Police did not identify the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, FCSO spokesman Todd Wivell said, though he didn’t disclose other details of the incident.
Neighbors said the deputies showed up with guns drawn. Deputies eventually had a female exit the home, and she is currently being interviewed by investigators, Wivell said. Deputies found no one else in the home.
An investigation is ongoing, Wivell said, adding that there will be a police presence in the area as investigators wait for a warrant to enter the home. As of Sunday evening, police were still awaiting the warrant.
A neighbor who lives next door to where the homicide happened said he was outside changing his car’s oil when deputies arrived, but he said he hadn’t heard any gunshots.
Another neighbor said he hadn’t heard anything either. But he was disturbed by what deputies had told him had happened.
“It’s pretty shocking,” the neighbor said.
This story will be updated.
