A shooting in Frederick sent one man to the hospital with an injury to his lower body Tuesday morning, according to the Frederick Police Department.
Police responded at about 10:14 a.m. to the unit block of Pendleton Court, Lt. Andrew Alcorn said. It is believed the victim and the shooter knew one another. The shooter remained at large as of 11:30 a.m.
"This is not a random event," Alcorn said.
No further information was immediately available, but Alcorn said police plan to follow up with a statement later.
