The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said a man “in crisis” drove a John Deere track loader through Frederick on Saturday and initially refused to stop.
The sheriff’s office said it helped Frederick police shut down roadways as authorities tried multiple times to get the man to stop.
The man told police that he was driving to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office used its BearCat armored truck to get the track loader to stop at Marcies Choice Lane. The man stopped the track loader and complied with orders to exit the vehicle.
He was taken to Frederick Health Hospital for an evaluation, police said.
The man was charged with multiple traffic offenses, including fleeing and eluding, police said.