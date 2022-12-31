Track loader

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said a man “in crisis” drove a John Deere track loader through Frederick on Saturday and initially refused to stop.

 Photo from Frederick County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff’s office said it helped Frederick police shut down roadways as authorities tried multiple times to get the man to stop.