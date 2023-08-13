A man suspected of an Ohio homicide crashed into a police patrol vehicle in Frederick County during a chase on Interstate 70 on Saturday, kept driving, then was arrested, police said.
Maryland State Police said Jose Aguilera Cespedes, 25, of Ohio, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and with traffic violations. Police were consulting with the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s office about other charges.
He is accused of killing his father and injuring a woman in Wauseon, west of Toledo, Ohio, according to news reports in Ohio.
Police said in a press release that the Maryland State Police Hagerstown barrack was alerted at about 4 p.m. on Saturday about a black Honda Accord thought to be on I-70.
Cespedes, the driver, was wanted in Ohio on charges of homicide and felony assault.
Maryland State Police said they saw the Accord eastbound on I-70 at around the 35-mile marker in Washington County.
When police tried to stop the Accord, the driver hit a police patrol vehicle on the driver’s side and kept going, the press release said.
Police said the pursuit continued for about 3 miles before heavy traffic forced Cespedes to stop.
WTVG in Ohio reported that 64-year-old Edwin Aguilera, the father of Jose Aguilera Cespedes, was found dead on a porch in Wauseon on Saturday and had multiple stab wounds. An injured woman who also was on the porch was taken to a hospital.
WTVG quoted Wauseon Police Chief Kevin Chittenden saying the homicide appeared to have been the result of a family argument.
Wauseon police said they were contacted at about 8 a.m. on Saturday for a report of someone lying on the front porch of a home.
Wauseon police said security officials from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore assisted, but did not specify how they were involved.