A man who had made threats was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Frederick County Law Enforcement Center, where he sat in a truck and had two loaded guns, police said.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that deputies received a call at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday that Dustin Matthew May, 31, of New Market, had threatened to kill himself and others.

