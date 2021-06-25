A 24-year-old man was arrested after he was allegedly found with a large amount of illegal drugs and then tried to bribe Frederick Police Department officers Tuesday night, according to an FPD news release.
Police responded to the 300 block of North Market Street at 7:05 p.m. after a report of a drug complaint. Authorities arrived and found a man with drugs in plain view in his car.
The man was identified as 24-year-old Dominic Stephen Cage. Police officers found the following controlled dangerous substances in Cage’s vehicle:
- 24 gel capsules of suspected heroin and/or fentanyl
- 93 grams of suspected marijuana
- 6 grams of suspected crack cocaine
- 16 grams of suspected psilocybin/psilocin mushrooms
- 10 pills of suspected Alprazolam
- 8 pills of suspected Zubsolv (buprenorphine); and
- 1 pack of suspected suboxone
Cage was being held at Frederick County Adult Detention Center without bond following his arrest. He was charged with numerous counts of possession with intent to distribute the various substances, possession of several of the substances and attempted bribery of a government official in official capacity.
