Frederick Police Body Camera March 4

Body camera footage shows the moment police opened fire as a man ran toward them with a knife in his hand.

 Image from video released by Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General

Video footage released on Thursday shows a man with a knife in an apartment run toward a Frederick police officer — ignoring repeated commands to drop the knife — before officers fatally shoot him.

A few minutes earlier, when police found Joseph Sherrill hiding in a closet, Sherrill told officers they would have to shoot him if they wanted to take him to jail, body camera footage shows.

