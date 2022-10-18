With legalization of marijuana on the ballot in November, some in Frederick County law enforcement might see changes in their job descriptions — narcotics K9s.

K9s can be trained in different skills, such as tracking people, identifying guns and physical apprehension. Narcotics K9s are trained in identifying various substances like heroin, fentanyl and marijuana.

MrSniper
MrSniper

Instead of treating use & abuse of drugs as a criminal problem, perhaps it is past time the authorities treated them like public health problems. Other societies have done this & the results were very successful.

Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

The money spent on drug “sniffing” dogs could be better spent on say drug treatment programs…but I wonder could they train these dogs to be search and rescue dogs? I saw this movie on Netflix, Rescued by Ruby….it was based on a true story. But being a handler of search and rescue dog is a tough job, not for the faint of heart. But they could retrain these dogs???

Greg F
Greg F

Excuses, excuses…

Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

Do you have any idea what the point of this article is exactly? Oh and why we should be concerned ?

Not sure why we trust drug “sniffing” dogs anyway? The handlers can get them to alert at any time they want them to…anyone that has owned a dog knows this..

