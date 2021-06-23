The Frederick Police Department is welcoming its newest member to the force — comfort dog Nevada.
The 2-year-old black lab will serve on FPD’s Special Operations Division with her handler, Sgt. Rebecca Carrado. Nevada will be sent out to help victims of violent crimes, provide comfort for officers and their families following a traumatic event and attend youth events.
Carrado is also a school resource officer and will be taking Nevada to Lincoln Elementary School to assist with her outreach to students. Nevada will have plenty of responsibilities there, such as being a judgment-free companion for students to read to or a calm presence if a student is experiencing a mental health crisis.
Nevada is not a part of the FPD’s K-9 unit and won’t be used for investigative work in or outside schools, according to an FPD news release.
Hero Dogs, an organization that aims to improve quality of life for U.S. military veterans and first responders by raising, training, and placing service dogs and other highly skilled canines, donated Nevada to the police department.
Additionally, a partnership between the Frederick County Humane Society and The Virginia-Maryland-Washington Dog Magazine called The Unsung K9 Hero Project donated supplies to FPD for Nevada’s ongoing costs and maintenance in honor of the late Brunswick Police Chief Milt Frech, who worked at FPD from 1989 to 1993.
“We are confident that Sgt. Carrado and Nevada will benefit students in a positive manner. We are happy to be a part of this,” said Connie Graft, director of the Frederick County Humane Society.
