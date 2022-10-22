Maryland State Police Vehicle

A Maryland State Police vehicle

 Photo from Maryland State Police via Facebook

Police arrested a Michigan man in Frederick early Saturday in connection with a Virginia shooting, according to Maryland State Police.

Cameron Lefear, 30, of Flint, Michigan, is charged in Maryland with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, having a handgun in a vehicle and having a loaded handgun in a vehicle, according to online court records.

