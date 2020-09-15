Middletown will pay several thousand dollars more for its contract with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office for the town's community deputies, but an increase in state transportation money will cover the difference.
The town will add $6,162 to the amount it pays the sheriff's office for deputies to patrol the town, bringing the yearly amount to $406,956. In a letter to the town, Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said the increase was due to a change in the Uniformed Law Enforcement Pay Scale.
Meanwhile, the town got an extra $25,643.44 in highway user revenues from the state in fiscal 2021, following an updated prediction in revenues.
The town's commissioners approved a budget amendment for the cost of the deputies at a meeting Monday night.
The new contract from the sheriff's office came in after the town's budget was done, Town Administrator Drew Bowen said.
He praised the work of the deputies who police the town.
“It's nice to have them around. It does make a difference,” he told the burgess and commissioners.
